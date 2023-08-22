Caught On CCTV: Rape-Accused Delhi Officer, Wife Tried To Flee Cops

Khakha and his wife Seema Rani left their home in a car around 9.35 am yesterday

Delhi officer Premoday Khakha, arrested for allegedly raping his friend's teen daughter, and his co-accused wife tried to flee their home but were caught in time, CCTV footage has showed.

Khakha and his wife Seema Rani left their home in a car around 9.35 am yesterday, police sources said, pointing to the footage of a CCTV camera near their home.

The visuals show their car moving through the lanes near their home, shortly before the couple were arrested.

According to the sources, the now-suspended Deputy Director of Delhi Women and Child Development was in touch with a lawyer and had planned to seek anticipatory bail from a court. But before he could do so, he was arrested from near his home in north Delhi's Burari.

Khakha faces serious charges of child abuse under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) for allegedly raping his friend's daughter, then 14 years old, for months. When she became pregnant, his wife Seema allegedly gave her abortion pills to terminate the pregnancy.

The girl, who is now undergoing treatment at a hospital, has told in her complaint to police that Khakha was a long-time friend of her father's. Following her father's death in 2020, the girl's mother sent her to stay with Khakha and his wife. She was raped repeatedly between November 2020 and January 2021, she has told police.

The matter came to light after the girl was hospitalised following a string of panic attacks. During psychotherapy sessions, she told doctors about the alleged sexual assault by the Delhi officer. Doctors then alerted police, who swung into action and took the officer in custody.