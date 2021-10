Breaking News Unitech Promoter Sanjay Chandra's Wife Arrested For Alleged Money Laundering Preeti Chandra, wife of jailed Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, has been arrested in an alleged money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. Sanjay Chandra's father Ramesh Chandra has been arrested in the case as well, sources said.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.