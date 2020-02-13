2 Prominent Government Institutes Renamed After Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj's death left political leaders and her legions of admirers in grief.

The government has renamed two prominent buildings after former foreign minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj, a day before her 68th birth anniversary.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, a cultural centre reflecting India's connect with its diaspora, has been renamed Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, who was known for reaching out to distressed Indians globally. The Foreign Service Institute, a renowned institution where diplomats are trained, will now be called Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said the two institutions have been renamed in solemn tribute to Sushma Swaraj's "invaluable contribution" to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service.

"The announcement is being made on the eve of her birth anniversary falling on February 14, in honour of the legacy and decades of public service of the former external affairs minister," it said.

As foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj brought a sense of assertiveness in India's diplomacy besides engaging the diaspora, a central focus of the country'' foreign policy priorities. She most followed foreign ministers on Twitter globally.

She was known for helping Indians stuck abroad as she was quick to respond to their calls for help on Twitter. Sushma Swaraj even became popular in Pakistan for her response to people wanting to get visas for medical treatment in India.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra located in the heart of the Capital was set up to recognise the contributions of the overseas Indian community to India's growth and development.

A museum in the Kendra depicts the history of migration of the overseas Indian community as well as their experiences and contributions.