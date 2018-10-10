Prateik Babbar Files Counter-Complaint After Case In Goa For Rash Driving

After the accident, an altercation ensued, said police. (File)

A case of rash driving has been registered against Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar by Goa police after his car allegedly dashed a scooter.

The incident happened on Panaji-Mapusa highway on Wednesday evening, said inspector Paresh Naik of the Porvorim police station.

Paulo Correa, the complainant, alleged that a car driven by Prateik Babbar dashed against his scooter when he was riding with his sister.

After the accident, there was an altercation and Prateik Babbar used filthy language against them, he alleged.

Prateik Babbar, on his part, filed a complaint against Mr Correa, alleging that Correa smashed his car's window-shield, the police official said.

"We have seized the car," said inspector Mr Naik, adding that a case under the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered and further probe is on.