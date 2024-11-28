Explosion Heard In Northwest Delhi, Police Rushes To Spot

Explosion Heard In Northwest Delhi, Police Rushes To Spot

An explosion was heard near the PVR cinema hall in northwest Delhi's Prashant Vihar area around 11.48 am today. Police and fire engines have reached the spot and a team from the Special Cell of Delhi Police is on its way. Further details are awaited.

This comes a month after a blast near the CRPF school in Prashant Vihar. The school's wall was damaged in the explosion, but no casualties were reported.

Today's explosion occurred near a park's boundary wall and investigators noticed a white powder-like substance at the spot. A similar powdery substance was found at the site of the school blast.

Also Read

.