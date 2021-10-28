'The Problem With Rahul Gandhi...': Prashant Kishor's Latest Truth Bomb

Prashant Kishor said BJP is going to be the centre of Indian polity. (File)

The BJP is not going anywhere for "many decades" and the problem with Rahul Gandhi is that he does not realise it, poll strategist Prashant Kishor said in Goa on Wednesday. His latest truth bombs served more proof of the complete collapse of his talks with the Congress and the Gandhis.

In a clip from a recent Q and A session shared on social media, Prashant Kishor said the BJP would remain at the centre of Indian politics for years to come, whether it wins or loses, just like it was for the Congress in the first 40 years after independence.

"BJP is going to be the centre of Indian polity... whether they win, whether they lose, like it was for the first 40 years for Congress. BJP is going nowhere. Once you secure 30 per cent plus votes at the India-level you are not going away in a hurry. So do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry and they will throw away (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. Maybe they will throw away Modi but BJP is not going anywhere. They are going to be here, they are to fight it out for the next many decades. It's not going in a hurry," Mr Kishor told his audience.

"That is where the problem lies with Rahul Gandhi probably. He thinks it's just a matter of time that people will throw him away. That's not happening," he commented.

He added: "Unless you examine, understand and take cognizance of (PM Modi's) strength, you will never be able to put (in place) a counter to defeat him."

The BJP's Ajay Sehrawat is among those who have tweeted the clip. "Eventually, Prashant Kishor acknowledged that BJP will continue to be a force to reckon with in Indian politics for decades to come. That's what Amit Shah Ji declared way too earlier," he wrote.

Eventually, Prashant Kishor acknowledged that BJP will continue to be a force to reckon with in Indian politics for decades to come.

That's what @amitshai Ji declared way too earlier. pic.twitter.com/wqrqC3xzaZ — Ajay Sehrawat (@IamAjaySehrawat) October 28, 2021

The much-in-demand strategist recently added the stupendous victories of Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin to his impressive CV. But there have been growing indications that his talks with the Gandhis are a no-go.

Earlier this month, he pointed at "deep-rooted" problems in the Congress and sought to "caution" anyone who believed that Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's move to meet the families of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh - and their widely-reported confrontation with the police - meant a "quick, spontaneous revival" of a Congress-led opposition.

He said "unfortunately there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness" of Congress.

After Mamata Banerjee's wholesome victory in the April-May Bengal election, news emerged in July of Mr Kishor's talks with the Gandhis for a role in the Congress.

But soon, there were reports of a breakdown in those negotiations because Mr Kishor wanted a free hand to overhaul the party. He reportedly also sought to detach himself from the five state elections next year, preferring to go all out in the preps for the 2024 national election instead.

Mr Kishor, 44, widely credited with playing a role in PM Modi's 2014 election victory, is seen to be proactive in moves to mount a credible challenge to the BJP in the 2024 national polls.

In April, he was heard saying in a leaked Clubhouse chat that "there is a cult of Modi in the entire country."