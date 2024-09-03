'9th Fail Is Showing...': Prashant Kishor Takes Dig At Tejashwi Yadav

Prashant Kishor criticised Tejashwi Yadav for his educational background.

Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor launched a scathing attack on Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, questioning his ability to lead the state's development.

Addressing a gathering in Bhojpur, Bihar, Mr Kishor said, "... If someone could not get educated because of lack of resources, it is understood. But if someone's parents are Chief Minister and he could not pass 10th class, then this shows their approach towards education."

Criticising RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his educational background, Mr Kishor highlighted the irony and said, "A 9th fail is showing the way to Bihar's development. He (Tejashwi Yadav) doesn't know the difference between GDP and GDP growth and he will tell how Bihar will improve?..."

Prashant Kishor questioned Tejashwi Yadav's credentials, pointing out that his only claim to leadership is being the son of former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Yadav and a leader in RJD by virtue of family ties. Kishor argued that Yadav needs to work hard and prove himself through actions if he wants to build a reputation beyond being Lalu Yadav's son.

Prashant Kishor criticised Mr Yadav's upcoming state tour starting on September 10, challenging him to connect with constituents on foot rather than relying on a convoy of vehicles and staged photo opportunities. He dismissed Mr Yadav's promises of government jobs as deceptive, citing the existing 23 lakh government employees in Bihar, which only account for 1.97 per cent of the population.

He argued that even if Mr Yadav will deliver on his promises, 98 per cent of people would still be unaffected.

Mr Kishor challenged Tejashwi Yadav to speak for five minutes on socialism without reading from a paper, suggesting that Mr Yadav lacks the understanding necessary to discuss such concepts.

Regarding the caste census, Mr Kishor advocated for its implementation but criticized the current political discourse as a tool for political gain.

He suggested that parties genuinely concerned should first implement the census in states where they hold power and provide economic benefits to respective communities.

He stated that if the Congress party were genuinely concerned, they should first implement the caste census in states where they are in power and provide economic benefits to the respective communities.

Mr Kishor also explained the funding behind Jan Suraj and detailed how he is managing the financial aspects of the party and election campaigns, outlining his plans for the future.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)