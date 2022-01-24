Prashant Kishor To NDTV On His Formula For Defeating BJP In 2024

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday said he wanted to help form an opposition front that could "give a stronger fight" to the BJP in 2024 and that it was "entirely possible" even if results of next month's state polls - seen as a semi-final of sorts for the general elections - were unfavourable.

"It is possible to defeat the BJP in 2024. But is it possible to defeat BJP with the current Opposition? Probably no... I want to help form an opposition front that can give a stronger fight in 2024," Mr Kishor told NDTV in an interview.

He said the BJP had put up a very "compelling narrative" by combining the planks of Hindutva, nationalism and welfare and opposition parties had to outdo them on at least two of these accounts.

Mr Kishor said that his talks to team up with the Congress fell through after nearly five months of discussions following the West Bengal elections.

"For others, it looks natural that Prashant Kishor and Congress should come and work together. But both sides have to take a leap of faith to work together. That did not happen with the Congress," he said.

"I admire the Congress. The idea and space it represents, without it, an effective opposition is not possible. However, that does not mean it will have to be the current Congress under the current leadership. Congress needs a revamp to defeat the BJP," Mr Kishor said.