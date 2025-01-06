Prashant Kishor Sent To Jail After He Refuses To Sign Bail Bond

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj and political strategist-turned-activist, was sent to jail today after his arrest during a fast-unto-death protest at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Mr Kishor was on hunger strike, after he refused to sign a bail bond following his arrest. The poll strategist is demanding the cancellation of a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam following allegations of a question paper leak. Today was the fifth day of his hunger strike.

According to the police, the protest was deemed illegal as it took place in a restricted area. The Patna District Magistrate has said that repeated notices were issued, urging Mr Kishor and his supporters to relocate the demonstration to Gardani Bagh, the designated protest site. Mr Kishor and 43 supporters were detained, and vehicles, including tractors, were seized during the operation.

Police denied allegations of manhandling Mr Kishor, claiming that only his supporters, who resisted the arrest, were removed by force. Supporters claim Mr Kishor was slapped and mistreated during the arrest. He was taken to Patna AIIMS for a medical check-up but initially resisted undergoing the examination.

The BPSC conducted a retest on January 4 for select candidates affected by the controversy. Out of 12,012 eligible candidates, only 5,943 appeared for the examination.

The issue has also reached the Supreme Court, where petitioners are seeking the cancellation of the December 13 exam and action against officials allegedly using excessive force on protestors.