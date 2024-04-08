Prashant Kishor On Why A New Party Would Flourish In Bihar

Political strategist Prashant Kishor -- marching through Bihar at the head of his 'Jan Suraaj Yatra" -- has said the state is ripe for a new political formation after 35 years of rule by ideologically similar Rashtriya Janata Dal of Lalu Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United. "Maximum anti-incumbency" is at play in the state and there is enough space for a new party to flourish, he has told news agency Press Trust of India.

Mr Kishor's march is expected to end with the announcement about the formation of a political party before the assembly polls in the latter half of the next year. Once the party takes shape, it will contest every election, Mr Kishor said.

At least 75 people belonging to the Extremely Backward Classes category will be fielded by a single platform supported by his "Jan Suraaj" in the assembly polls, he has also said.

Over the years, Bihar, one of the Hindi heartland states, has witnessed multi-cornered contests, with BJP, Congress, Lok Janshakti Party and other smaller groups in the fray apart from the RJD and the JD(U).

Asked if there was space enough for another party, Mr Kishor responded firmly in the affirmative.

"Almost similar formations built around Lalu and Nitish have been there for 35 years. They have similar ideologies more or less," he said, listing the perennial social justice, socialism and "jungle raj" issues that are toted at every election.

"Anti-incumbency is maximum there. There has been no fundamental change in these 35 years. According to me, there is space," added the political strategist, who for a time, had joined Mr Kumar's party and rose to become a key member before quitting over differences of opinion with the Chief Minister.

His march, meant to flag key issues to people and get their feedback, has received immense response, said the leader, who had directed the BJP's campaign in 2014 and subsequently saw Trinamool Congress, Nitish Kumar and Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress come or return to power.

He had even crafted the Congress campaign in Punjab that brought the Amarinder Singh government to power in 2017. The talks with Congress over joining, though, fell through, after which came the Jan Suraaj push.

Mr Kishor said when he started the "Jan Suraaj" yatra on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, 2022, he planned to identify 20 "right" people in every block, but has received a massive response, with anywhere between 2,500 and 3,000 people willing to become its founder members.

(With PTI)