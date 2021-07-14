Prashant Kishor May Join Congress, Hint Party Sources

Prashant Kishor had earlier told NDTV that he wanted to move on and was "quitting this space".

A day after Prashant Kishor held discussions with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources have suggested the poll strategist may join India's main opposition party.

All three Gandhis were part of the discussions with Prashant Kishor at Rahul Gandhi's residence on Tuesday.

The meeting, soruces asserted, was not about the Punjab or Uttar Pradesh polls as widely speculated, but about "something bigger" - an indication that Prashant Kishor might be looking at a significant role in getting the Congress battle-ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Mr Kishor, who added the April-May Bengal and Tamil Nadu elections to his impressive portfolio of poll victories, had earlier told NDTV that he wanted to move on and was "quitting this space".

"I do not want to continue what I am doing. I have done enough. It is time for me to take a break and do something else in life. I want to quit this space," Mr Kishor had told NDTV in an exclusive interview in May, a day after state election results that featured big wins for his clients Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin in Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

On whether he would rejoin politics, he said: "I am a failed politician. I have to go back and see what I have to do." On a lighter note, he talked about going with his family to Assam and "doing tea-gardening".

That comment set off talk about his re-entry - after a botched stint with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United - into politics.