'Effort To Intimidate The Press': Editor's Guild On Journalist's Arrest

The Editors Guild of India issued a statement today, condemning the arrest of a freelance journalist, an editor of a TV channel and its owner over alleged objectionable content related to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Editors Guild described police action as an "authoritarian misuse of laws" and an effort to intimidate the press.

Prashant Kanojia, a freelance journalist, was arrested by the UP police in Delhi on Saturday for a tweet that had "objectionable comments" on Yogi Adityanath. On the same evening, the head of private television news and its editor were arrested in Noida for airing allegedly defamatory content, the police said.

"The police action is high-handed, arbitrary and amounts to an authoritarian misuse of laws. The guild sees it as an effort to intimidate the press and stifle freedom of expression,” the Editor's Guild said in its statement.

Read the Editor's Guild's full statement below: