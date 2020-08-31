Live Updates: Supreme Court Fines Prashant Bhushan Re 1 For Contempt Of Court

Prashant Bhushan was found guilty of contempt by the top court earlier this month. (File)

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan has been fined Rs 1 for his tweets criticising the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. Mr Bhushan, 63, has been asked to pay the fine by September 15, failing which he will be sentenced to three months in jail or he cannot work as a lawyer for three years.

Earlier this month, the 63-year-old was found guilty of contempt by the top court, which sought an unconditional apology from the lawyer-activist. Mr Bhushan, however, refused to retract or apologise, maintaining that it would be contempt of his conscience and the court.

His lawyer has argued that that the court must and should take extreme criticism as its "shoulders are broad enough". Attorney General KK Venugopal has also argued against punishment. Maintaining that the judges cannot "go to press to defend themselves or explain," the court cited Mr Bhushan's high standing within the legal system. "Had it been someone else, it was easier to ignore," the court had said.

Here are the Live Updates on Prashant Bhushan case:

