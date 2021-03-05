Prannoy Roy's Townhall With Experts On Stock Markets, Bitcoin: Highlights

How should an average person understand and assess the role of these cryptocurrencies in savings and investment decisions that every household takes?





"You're talking specifically about Bitcoin mostly, I think, which 10 years ago was what, $25. And now it's what's $50,000 - $60,000... It's just incredible. What's happened to the values and it's also very hard to grapple with because I think that there's a lot of risk associated with it. People are investing in blockchain because it has some unique attributes, very easy to transact. The government can't confiscate it from you," says Paul Milgrom, Nobel Prize Winner 2020.







