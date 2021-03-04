Prannoy Roy's Townhall With Experts On Farmers' Protest, Economy: Highlights

In this second part of four Townhalls on post-pandemic India, Prannoy Roy discusses farmers' protest and economy with Raghuram Rajan and Kaushik Basu, as well as the Nobel Prize winners Paul Milgrom, Michael Kremer and Abhijit Banerjee. The panel will also take a close look at the Union Budget, and in particular, on the word privatisation. The panel will also discuss the importance of global ratings.
Here are the highlights of Prannoy Roy's show:
Is it a Budget with greater clarity?
Raghuram Rajan: I think this Budget has been more careful in both recognizing some of the off balance sheet items, such as the Food Corporation of India sort of spending, but also being a little more modest in its projections, so much so that if we don't see a recurrence of the virus, etc, and for every country, it's always modulo the virus.
"We are going to have, you know, there's a whole range of, we already have shipments and logistics being drastically improved because everything is being tracked. We'll have time of day pricing for electricity. We'll have all sorts of things where instant communications, among things, make them operate better and more efficiently. And that's the promise of 5G. It's not so much just faster download speeds for your movies or something": Paul Milgrom
