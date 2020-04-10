Prannoy Roy Speaks To Raghuram Rajan On Coronavirus Economic Fallout: Highlights

New Delhi:
The economic activities in India and most of the world have come to a grinding halt because of coronavirus. Most of the major economies are in a state of complete shutdown to break the chain of the viral infection, which has infected over 1.5 million people across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month announced a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the virus. He, at an all-party meeting recently, said the lockdown may be extended. The big question is: How will the virus affect India economically? Dr Prannoy Roy discusses with former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan.
Here are the highlights of Raghuram Rajan's interview:
- If the virus spreads, as it has spread in Italy and the United States, we have to take it very seriously. What you see in these countries is a tremendous effect on public health, the over burdening of many hospitals and many deaths and of course, when that is happening economic activity is hard to carry on. So, if we want to avoid that we have to bring the curb of infection down in India.
- Good news at least from the numbers that we see is that we've had early warnings. What we have to do is make full use of the warning we've had.
- Almost surely a deep recession, this year we're already seeing evidence of it from the shutting of the plants. As we see the lockdown China in the first quarter experienced a fall of something like 35% of the GDP annualized. They're bringing their plants on back, core consumption is now 95% of normal. But still there are many sectors that are not back to normal.
- Growth will move from a what was moderate 2-2.5% growth rate in the US, 1.5% in Europe, to probably negative 4-5 in both areas, despite a huge stimulus between 10 and 20% points of GDP.
- Well I mean it (India's GDP) goes somewhat negative. I think a lot depends on the measures we take and the extent of lockdown we impose. I would like to think being entering positive territory would be on the optimistic side.