Prannoy Roy Speaks To Raghuram Rajan On Coronavirus Economic Fallout: Highlights

Dr Prannoy Roy discusses coronavirus with former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan.

The economic activities in India and most of the world have come to a grinding halt because of coronavirus. Most of the major economies are in a state of complete shutdown to break the chain of the viral infection, which has infected over 1.5 million people across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month announced a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the virus. He, at an all-party meeting recently, said the lockdown may be extended. The big question is: How will the virus affect India economically? Dr Prannoy Roy discusses with former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan.

Here are the highlights of Raghuram Rajan's interview: