Pranab Mukherjee's RSS Visit A Betrayal Of Gandhi's Sacrifice: KK Tewary In a statement, KK Tewary claimed that the RSS lobby had already started projecting Pranab Mukherjee as an alternative rallying point of the opposition parties minus the Congress.

Share EMAIL PRINT KK Tewary said Pranab Mukherjee's RSS visit was a "betrayal of the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi" (File) New Delhi: Former Union minister and Congress leader KK Tewary today said Pranab Mukherjee's decision to attend an RSS event in Nagpur was a "betrayal of the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi".



In a statement, the Congress leader also claimed that the RSS lobby had already started projecting the former president as an alternative rallying point of the opposition parties minus the Congress.



"The decision of Pranab Mukherjee to sanctify the Nagpur bastion of the RSS was the ultimate act of betrayal of the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation," Mr Tewary said.



The former president attended the valedictory function of the "Sangh Shiksha Varg" at the RSS headquarters on June 7 and also spoke at the event.



