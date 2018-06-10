Pranab Mukherjee's RSS Visit A Betrayal Of Gandhi's Sacrifice: KK Tewary

In a statement, the Congress leader also claimed that the RSS lobby had already started projecting the former president as an alternative rallying point of the opposition parties minus the Congress.
Comments"The decision of Pranab Mukherjee to sanctify the Nagpur bastion of the RSS was the ultimate act of betrayal of the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation," Mr Tewary said.
The former president attended the valedictory function of the "Sangh Shiksha Varg" at the RSS headquarters on June 7 and also spoke at the event.