NCP Lawmaker Dresses Up As Hemant Karkare, Hits Out Over 'Curse' Remark

Prakash Gajbhiye turned up at the Vidhan Bhavan dressed as police officer Hemant Karkare

NCP assembly lawmaker Prakash Gajbhiye Wednesday turned up at the Vidhan Bhavan dressed as police officer Hemant Karkare, to protest against BJP Lok Sabha lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks against the late ATS chief.

Mr Gajbhiye reached the state assembly complex, where the monsoon session of is currently on, wearing a police uniform and carrying a placard that read: ''It's a superstition that I (Karkare) died due to Pragya's curse. I became a martyr for the country.''

Pragya Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had stoked a controversy ahead of the Lok Sabha election when she claimed that Hemant Karkare had died in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack due to her curse for "torturing" her in custody.

Pragya Thakur, who contested the Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket from Bhopal and defeated senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, had later apologised over her remark.

Asked about his get-up, Mr Gajbhiye refused to comment either on Hemant Karkare or Pragya Thakur.

"There should be no superstition. It has to end. I am not talking about anyone, but superstition in the country has to end," Mr Gajbhiye told reporters.

