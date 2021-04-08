Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi And Significance

2021 April Pradosh Vrat: Every month there are two dates for Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat, a popular Hindu puja, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is on April 9. Pradosh Vrat comes twice every month. Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi tithi or the 13th day of Krishna Paksha (New Moon phase) and Shukla Paksha (Full Moon phase). Devotees who observe Pradosh Vrat pray to Lord Shiva for long life, peace and good fortune. Pradosh Vrat is observed by people in all states and both by men and women. According to scriptures, Pradosh Vrat on a Friday is believed to be very auspicious and it is called the 'Bhrigu Vaara Pradosh Vrat'.

Pradosh Vrat tithi and puja time

Pradosh Vrat is on April 9

Pradosh Vrat Trayodashi tithi starts at 3:16 AM

Pradosh Vrat Trayodashi tithi ends at 4:28 AM on April 10

Pradosha puja time: 6:41 PM to 9:00 PM on April 9

Pradosh Vrat Rituals and Puja:

Pradosh refers to the time after sunset. All the rituals and pujas of Pradosh Vrat are observed in the evening. The main puja is done before photos or deities of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Ganesh, Kartik and Nandi. A kalash or an earthen or metal pot is placed before the gods with flowers and clean water. Many devotees also place Shivling and offer prayers. Items like milk, curd, honey and ghee are used for puja. Leaves of the Bilva or woodapple tree are offered to Shiva on Pradosh Vrat. After puja, devotees listen to the Pradosh Vrat katha and chant the Maha Mrityinjaya Mantra 108 times. People who are unable to do puja at home often visit temples of Lord Shiva on Pradosh Vrat.

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

According to the Puranas, Pradosh kaal (time) is the most auspicious time to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. There are many legends of Pradosh Vrat. According to one of them, the gods or Devas pleaded with Lord Shiva to save them from the demons or asuras. They went to Shiva's abode in Mount Kailash and Nandi, Shiva's vahana or vehicle, received them. The lord agreed to help the devas and since then Pradosh Vrat is being observed.