Cop's 10-Year-Old Son Crushed To Death While Practising Skating In Lucknow

Namish was the son of Additional Superintendent of Police Shweta Shrivastava.

A 10-year-old son of a senior police officer was crushed to death by a speeding SUV while he was practising skating on a road in Lucknow. The vehicle sped away after hitting the child and two people have been arrested after five teams were formed to crack the case.

Police said Namish, son of Additional Superintendent of Police Shweta Shrivastava, was skating near a park in the upscale Gomti Nagar Extension area of the city around 5.30 am on Tuesday when he was run over by a speeding white SUV. The vehicle sped away before any bystander could react, and Namish was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashish Srivastava said five teams were formed to trace the SUV and identify the driver. A breakthrough was achieved after the police scanned footage from CCTV cameras near Janeshwar Mishra park, where the incident took place.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the SUV has been traced and two people, identified as Sarthak Singh and Devshri Verma, have been arrested.

Shweta Shrivastava was posted at the Gomti Nagar police station earlier and was then transferred to a special investigation team as an additional superintendent of police.



