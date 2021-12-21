Power Supply Back In J&K As Staff Call Off Protest After Midnight Talks

Electricity has been restored in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir after protesting employees of the Power Development Department called off their strike after written assurance from the administration to put on hold the proposed privatisation of the power sector.

An official team led by Divisional commissioner Ragav Langar held fresh talks on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday with the employee's association and gave them a written assurance. The protesting employees have also received assurances on other issues, including salaries, from the administration.

Soon after the midnight agreement, power employees started restoration of electricity and power was restored in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Twenty-thousand employees had gone on indefinite strike against the government move to merge J&K Power Development Department into the Power Grid Corporation of India and the handing over of the assets to private companies.

The strike led to major power outage in the union territory, forcing its administration to request help from the Defence Ministry which sent army to assist the state-run power firms to restore power.

The withdrawal of strike comes as a relief to the masses as the Valley faces sub-zero temperatures and power outages only made matters worse for the residents, especially in the Jammu division.

Jammu University has postponed offline and online examination for undergraduate and postgraduate students on Tuesday in view of the strike.