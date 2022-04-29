Haryana Chief Minister, Union Power Minister Meet Over Electricity Crisis

Power Crisis: Haryana has decided to set up a new unit of 750 IVW at its Yamuna Nagar plant.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday called on Union power minister R K Singh and discussed measures required for uninterrupted supply of electricity in the state.

"Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana, had a meeting today with R K Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy. Krishan Pal, Union Minister of State for Power, was also present. Various measures required to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Haryana were discussed," a power ministry statement said.

According to the statement, Haryana assured that it will take all necessary steps to revive generation from the power plants with which it has PPA (power purchase agreement). This will start in three days.

Haryana will enter into a PPA with NEEPCO (North Eastern Eletric Power Corporaton) for about 300 MW of power from Kameng Hydro Electric Power Plant in Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

Mr Khattar requested that the Union ministry should allocate about 500 MW power for the period up to May 15, 2022. Singh assured that he will consider the request and take a quick action.

Haryana has decided to set up a new unit of 750 IVW at its Yamuna Nagar plant for which the power ministry will extend all possible assistance.

Mr Khattar also asked for an assistance in early exploration of its captive coal block in Jharkhand, and the Union minister assured him that he will take up the matter with the coal ministry.

Haryana has expressed its willingness to acquire one of the stressed power plants to ensure adequate resources for power supply to consumers in the state.

lt was agreed that Haryana will implement tolling option to reduce dependence on railway transportation of coal, the statement added.

