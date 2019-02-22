Posters Denouncing Navjot Singh Sidhu Appear Across Jalandhar In Punjab

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu referring to Pakistan had said that an entire nation cannot be blamed because of a handful of people.

All India | | Updated: February 22, 2019 15:52 IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu has been facing criticism for his comment after Pulwama attack.


Jalandhar: 

Posters denouncing Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu have surfaced across Jalandhar for his comment after the Pulwama terror attack.

The poster reads "General Bajwa da yaar, Sidhu Desh Da Gaddar,'' and shows the Punjab minister hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On Wednesday, these posters surfaced in Ludhiana denouncing Navjot Singh Sidhu.

A day after 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama, the Punjab Minister referring to Pakistan had said that an entire nation cannot be blamed because of a handful of people. The Congress leader drew a lot of criticism for his comment.

On Tuesday, photos of Navjot Singh Sidhu were burnt in Punjab Assembly as a mark of protest against him. Shiromani Akali Dal's legislators also jumped into the Well of the House demanding his resignation.

Navjot Singh SidhuPunjab ministerPakistan

