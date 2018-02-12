'Poor Will Become Poorer Under Left Rule', Hema Malini Says In Tripura

Tripura is set to go to polls on February 18 and the results will be announced on March 3.
The actor-turned-politician on Monday addressed a public rally at Dhanpur assembly constituency, the home turf of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.
Mr Sarkar had won elections from the seat for four consecutive terms since 1998.
"The benefits of the pro-poor policies of the central government were only enjoyed by the cadres of the ruling CPI(M). The people of Tripura remained neglected," she said at the rally.
She urged people to vote for Pratima Bhowmik, the BJP candidate from the seat, in the upcoming elections.
The BJP MP also led a 3-km-long road show from a market area to Kathalia HS School ground in Dhanpur.