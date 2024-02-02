Poonam Pandey Dies At 32, Says Her Team: 5 Facts About The Internet Sensation

Poonam Pandey was born in Kanpur on March 11, 1991.

She made her acting debut with the Hindi film 'Nasha' in 2013.

Poonam Pandey's popularity skyrocketed during the 2011 Cricket World Cup when she promised that she would strip if Team India won the final.

Poonam Pandey married her boyfriend and director Sam Bombay in 2020. They, however, separated after the actor alleged that he assaulted her.