Poonam Pandey Dies At 32, Says Her Team: 5 Facts About The Internet Sensation

New Delhi:
Poonam Pandey has died of cervical cancer, her team said on Friday
Model and reality star Poonam Pandey has died aged 32 of cervical cancer, her team said on Friday. She "bravely fought the disease", her team said.
Here are 5 facts about Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey was born in Kanpur on March 11, 1991.
She made her acting debut with the Hindi film 'Nasha' in 2013.
Poonam Pandey's popularity skyrocketed during the 2011 Cricket World Cup when she promised that she would strip if Team India won the final.
Poonam Pandey married her boyfriend and director Sam Bombay in 2020. They, however, separated after the actor alleged that he assaulted her.
In 2022, she drew wide attention with a stint in the Kangana Ranaut-led reality show "Lock Upp".