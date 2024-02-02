Poonam Pandey Dies At 32, Says Her Team: 5 Times The Model Made Headlines

Poonam Pandey died of cervical cancer, her team said.

Model Poonam Pandey, who was last seen in the reality show 'Lock Upp', has died of cervical cancer, her team said Friday. Several celebrities expressed shock and offered their condolences after news of the 32-year-old's death emerged.

Poonam Pandey had over a billion followers on her Instagram, and was known for her bold shoots and videos. But she often stirred up a row with her controversial statements.

5 Times Poonam Pandey made headlines:

World Cup 2011 Stripping Controversy

Poonam Pandey shot into the limelight in 2011 when she promised to strip for team India if they won the Cricket World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stopped her from the act.

IPL Nude Photoshoot

Poonam Pandey claimed she was deeply hurt by the BCCI's denial to let her strip after India's historic win in the 2011 Cricket World Cup final. She was 19 then.

Next year, the internet sensation made the same promise if her favoured IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders won the trophy. She posted a nude photo on social media after KKR emerged champions.

Covid Lockdown Arrest

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Poonam Pandey landed in trouble with the law when she and her husband Sam Bombay violated rules by going for a walk. Mumbai Police arrested the couple. They were heavily criticised for their irresponsible behavior amid the pandemic.

Google Bans Poonam Pandey's App

In 2017, Poonam Pandey launched the Pandey App, featuring explicit content. Google swiftly banned the app from Play Store within an hour, citing a violation of content guidelines. The move sparked debates on freedom of expression in the digital space.

Assault Accusations Against Husband

Poonam Pandey filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband in 2021, resulting in his arrest. During the reality show 'Lock Upp', the model disclosed the alleged domestic violence she endured in her marriage.

Poonam Pandey's team said in a statement that she had died after a brave fight with cervical cancer.

"Poonam Pandey, the beloved actress and social media personality, has tragically passed away this morning due to Cervical Cancer, leaving the entertainment industry in shock and mourning," her manager Nikita Sharma said.