Poll Body Turned Down NCP-Sharad Pawar's Demand To Freeze Trumpet Symbol

The CEC asserted that the trumpet symbol was different from the 'man blowing turha'.

The Election Commission on Tuesday said it had agreed to a request by NCP (Sharad Pawar) for a prominent display of its poll symbol -- man-blowing 'turha' -- on ballot units of EVMs, but turned down the demand to freeze the trumpet symbol.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the NCP-SP had conveyed to the poll authority that its election symbol -- 'man blowing turha' -- was not displayed prominently on the ballot units of EVMs.

"We had asked them to specify how would they want their poll symbol to be displayed on the ballot unit. The NCP-SP had given us three options on the poll symbol and we accepted the first suggestion made by them," Kumar said.

However, the CEC made it clear that the Commission did not wish to disturb the existing system of allocation of election symbols while turning down the demand for the removal of the trumpet symbol from the list of symbols.

The CEC asserted that the trumpet symbol was different from the 'man blowing turha'.

The Sharad Pawar-led party had argued that the trumpet symbol was similar to 'man blowing turha' which confused voters during the Lok Sabha elections.

The NCP-SP had contended that the independent candidate who was allotted the trumpet symbol in the Satara constituency polled more votes than the margin of victory of the BJP candidate Udayanraje Bhonsale.

Bhonsale had defeated NCP-SP candidate Shashikant Shinde by a margin of 32,771 votes. Independent candidate Sanjay Gade, who contested the election on trumpet symbol, had polled 37,062 votes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)