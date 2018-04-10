'Political Vendetta', Says RJD As Rabri Devi Grilled In Corruption Case

After Rabri Devi refused to go to the CBI office for interrogation, a team of officials questioned her for over four hours at her residence in Patna in a case related to alleged corruption in giving a contract for running two railway hotels to a private firm in 2006.
In July last year, the CBI lodged a case against Lalu Prasad, his wife and his son Tejashwi Yadav among others in a case that alleges Lalu Yadav as railway minister handed over the maintenance of two hotels run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation in Ranchi and Puri to Sujata Hotel, a private company, in return for a prime plot of three acres in Patna through a benami company.
The CBI FIR alleged that the RJD chief abused his official position as railway minister for giving undue favours to the private company and acquired a "high value premium land" through a benami firm Delight Marketing Company.
After the tender was awarded to Sujata Hotel, the ownership of Delight Marketing was changed in favour of Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav between 2010 and 2014.
The CBI has earlier questioned Lalu Prasad and his son in the case. The RJD chief who has been convicted in another corruption case and sentenced to jail is now under medical treatment in Delhi.
Accusing the BJP of using the CBI against its political opponents, the RJD has alleged that the interrogation was timed on a day PM Modi was in Bihar and shared the stage with Nitish Kumar.
In July last year, Nitish Kumar pulled out of the grand alliance over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and his family members, joining hands with the BJP to form the government.