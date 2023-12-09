Policeman Injured In Terrorist Attack In Srinagar, Hospitalised

The forces have cordoned off the area (Representational)

A policeman has been injured as terrorists opened fire at security forces in Srinagar today.

The injured cop, Mohammad Hafiz Chad, has been rushed to a hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off.

The Kashmir Zone Police posted about the attack on X and wrote: "Terrorists fired upon and injured one police personnel namely Mohammad Hafiz Chad S/O Gh Hassan Chad R/O Bemina at Hamdaniya colony Bemina. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow."

Mohammad Hafiz Chad is a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district but currently lives in Bemina, the police said, reported news agency PTI.

Further details awaited.