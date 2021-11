A policeman was injured in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday. The firing occurred during a raid, police said.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation.

Earlier this week, a policeman was killed by terrorists in the city's Batmaloo area.

There have been series of targeted attacks in Srinagar and some parts of Kashmir in the last month. At least 11 civilians, mostly migrant workers and members of minority community, have been targeted.