Cop, Councillor Killed In Terror Attack At Urban Local Body Meet In J&K

Terrorists opened firing at the venue soon after councillor gathered for the meeting.

Two people - a cop and a municipal councillor - were killed after terrorist opened fire during an urban local body meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, the police said.

Police sources said terrorists resorted to heavy firing at the venue soon after councillor gathered for the meeting.

Reyaz Ahmad, a councillor of Sopore Municipal Council was killed and another councillor was injured. A policeman who was part of security detail outside the meeting venue was also killed in the attack.

#Terrorists fired at Municipal Office #Sopore. In this #terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad & councillor Riyaz Ahmad got #martyred & councillor Shams-ud-din Peer got injured. Injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off & further details shall follow. - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 29, 2021

Soon after the attack, a large contingent of forces was rushed to the attack site and sealed off the area.

Senior police officials have also rushed to Sopore. However, it seem the terrorists have managed to escape.

This is second major attack in Kashmir in last five days. On Thursday two CRPF personnel were killed during a terrorist at Lawaypora, on the outskirts of Srinagar.