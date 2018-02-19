Police Probe Whether Bodies Found In Lake Are Of Red Sanders Woodcutters

Axes, sickles, torches and food items have been found in their backpacks, recovered near the lake, say police sources.
Police suspect that the men were from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, brought by red sanders smugglers to work in the Seshachalam forests, bordering both states.
Sources say, the woodcutters may have jumped into the lake, fearing being caught by the police. The Red Sanders Task Force of the state police recently intensified operations, to check smuggling and last week, police had fired in the air to disperse a group of woodcutters trying to attack forest officials.
Police though deny any encounter in the area, and claim no red sanders smuggling gang has been traced, but search operations are on.
Eyewitnesses have told NDTV that the men seemed to be between 35 and 40, with minimum clothes on them. They alerted the local police after seeing the bodies floating on the lake.
The Seshachalam forests are known for the red sanders, which are in great demand in the international market for its use in aphrodisiac drugs and for making musical instruments and furniture.