Police Complaint Against Dog For Tearing Down Jagan Reddy Poster

The dog, in the video, is seen tearing the poster and pulling it off the wall.

A police complaint has been filed against a dog for tearing down a poster of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. NDTV has seen the written complaint.

The complaint, which appears to be sarcastic, was filed at the Vijayawada police station by a Telugu Desam supporter, Dasari Udayasree.

Ms Udayasree, in her complaint, says it is an insult to the Chief Minister and action must be taken against the dog, people who instigated the dog and those who circulated the now viral video clip.

She has claimed that they have respect for Jagan Mohan Reddy but in Andhra Pradesh even a dog is insulting him.

The poster is one of the latest programmes of the Chief Minister called 'Jagananna Maa Bhavishyathu', meaning Jagan Anna is our future, an ongoing statewide survey by the YSRCP.