Police Arrest 2 In Connection With Ludhiana Gang-Rape Case

The Punjab Police has arrested two men who had allegedly gang-raped a 21-year-old woman in Ludhiana district.

Police officials said on Wednesday that raids were being conducted at various places by different police teams to nab the remaining accused.

Those arrested so far include Jagroop Singh and Sadik Ali, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ranbir Singh Khatra said. Both accused are residents of Ludhiana district.

Mr Khatra said police investigations have revealed that six men were involved in the gang rape of the young woman on February 9 night when she was driving along a canal in a car with her male friend.

The victim had alleged that she was gang raped by at least 10 men after she and her friend were attacked and abducted.

Both were taken in their car to an isolated plot in the Issewal area of Ludhiana district and the woman was gang raped while her friend was held captive.

Police officials said that raids are being conducted to arrest the four other accused. These include Ajay Kumar, Syed Ali, Surma and another one (not yet identified but relative of Surma).

All the suspects are in the 25-30 age group, police officials said.

The police registered a case of rape and under other sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

Mr Khatra had earlier admitted that there were lapses by the local police in dealing with the matter due to which the gruesome crime took place.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijay Rattan was suspended for dereliction of duty as he had failed to investigate the matter seriously and did not inform his seniors about it after receiving a complaint about the incident.

The accused had called up a friend of the rape victim's friend and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh. The friend approached the police following the call but the police did not take immediate action.

The couple were set free on Sunday following which they complained to the police.