PM's Mother Died At 3:30 am During Treatment: Hospital Statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, died ealy this morning. She was 99.

"Heeraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30am (early morning) during treatment," said a statement from UN Mehta Hospital where she was admitted on Tuesday night.

"A glorious century rests at the feet of God," PM Modi tweeted a heartfelt tribute to his mother.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

The Prime Minister, who was scheduled to visit Bengal to launch a series of development projects, is now headed to Ahmedabad. Sources added that the events will be held as per plan and that the Prime Minister may join the events online.

Heeraben used to live with PM Modi's younger brother, Pankaj Modi, at Raysan village near Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister would regularly visit Raysan and spend time with his mother during his Gujarat visits.