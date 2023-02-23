'PM's Grip On Gujarat, BJP Won Polls Even After Bridge Collapse': Minister

PM Modi's credibility in Gujarat was created over 27 years, the minister said. (File)

Union Rural Development Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that the latter should see the credibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who won the Gujarat elections with a huge margin even after the tragic Morbi accident.

"The one who still searching for 'Samadhan' (solution) even after 17 years of his political career, compares himself with PM. Just look at Modi's credibility in Gujarat which he has created in the last 27 years. He has a grip on the people of Gujarat so tight that even after the tragic Morbi incident, the party managed to win 156 seats in the assembly elections; that's his credibility," Giriraj Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Coming down heavily on Nitish Kumar, Giriraj Singh said that Bihar Chief Minister should go for the "political pilgrimage" now.

"Bihar Chief Minister is compelled by his greed for power. He is not Jayaprakash Narayan who will choose to leave politics, nor Lohia (Rammanohar Lohia). He has lost all his credibility so it is better for him to go to the political pilgrimage otherwise he will be thrown out of power soon," Singh further said, adding, "Nitish should quit politics as soon as possible because he is going to face a state of disrepair."

Earlier on Saturday also, Singh while hitting out at Nitish Kumar said that he is desperate to become Prime Minister.

Giriraj Singh said, "Laddoos are bursting in Nitish Kumar's mind to become the Prime Minister. Nitish Kumar could not develop in Bihar for 17 years. His 'Samadhan Yatra' is proof that development could not be done."

However, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav had dismissed reports about Nitish Kumar's desire to become Prime Minister and said that the veteran leader is focused on getting the opposition together for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

