PM Urges States To Reduce Taxes On Fuel In Spirit Of Cooperative Federalism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today requested states to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel "in the spirit of cooperative federalism". Listing fuel prices in cities across the country, PM Modi pointed out that states which had lowered VAT have lower fuel prices.

"I am not criticising anyone, just discussing," the PM said while listing out the states that did not reduce VAT on fuel during the steep hikes.

"Some states did not listen (reduce fuel tax) -- Maha, Telangna, WB, Andhra, TN, Kerala, Jharkhand - for some reason did not listen to it," he said.