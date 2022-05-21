PM Tweets 'It Is Always People First For Us' After Centre Cuts Fuel Prices

It is "always people first", underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday soon after the Centre announced the cuts in petrol and diesel prices. The Prime Minister added that it will give further impetus to "Ease of Living".

"It is always people first for us! Today's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further 'Ease of Living,'" the Prime Minister posted on Twitter.

The cut in central excise duty will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel.

It is always people first for us!



Today's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further ‘Ease of Living.' https://t.co/n0y5kiiJOh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

Petrol price in Delhi will from Sunday cost Rs 95.91 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre currently while diesel will cost Rs 89.67 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 a litre now.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who announced the cuts on Twitter, appealed to the states to implement a similar cut and pass on the benefit to the common man.

"I wish to exhort all state governments, especially the states where reduction wasn't done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man," Ms Sitharaman urged.

Congress has hit back, saying the reduction is too little to matter and accused the Centre of 'fooling' people. "Nation doesn't need jugglery of figures to dupe the people," a senior leader said while pointing to figures from 60 days back and also the 2014 rates.