On Women's Safety, Rahul Gandhi's Takedown Of PM: He 'Tiptoes In Garden'

A recent news report about India being the most dangerous country in the world for women has supplied the Congress with another weapon against the BJP, which takes pride in the various pro-women government initiatives. Today, in a tweet, party chief Rahul Gandhi took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who initiated the much publicised "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" (save the girl child, educate her) campaign with three years ago.



Embedding the media report on a recent Thomson Reuters Foundation survey on women, Mr Gandhi tweeted:



While our PM tiptoes around his garden making Yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria & Saudi Arabia in rape & violence against women. What a shame for our country! https://t.co/Ba8ZiwC0ad — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 26, 2018



The dig was at a video the Prime Minister had tweeted earlier this month in response to the fitness challenge by his cabinet colleague Rajyavardhan Rathore.



In the video, PM Modi is seen doing a variety of Yoga exercises, including pranayam, on what appears to be the lawns of his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.





