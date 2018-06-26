On Women's Safety, Rahul Gandhi's Takedown Of PM: He "Tiptoes In Garden"

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet highlighting a survey on women

On Women's Safety, Rahul Gandhi's Takedown Of PM: He 'Tiptoes In Garden'
New Delhi: 

A recent news report about India being the most dangerous country in the world for women has supplied the Congress with another weapon against the BJP, which takes pride in the various pro-women government initiatives. Today, in a tweet, party chief Rahul Gandhi took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who initiated the much publicised "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" (save the girl child, educate her) campaign with three years ago.

Embedding the media report on a recent Thomson Reuters Foundation survey on women, Mr Gandhi tweeted:
 


The dig was at a video the Prime Minister had tweeted earlier this month in response to the fitness challenge by his cabinet colleague Rajyavardhan Rathore.

In the video, PM Modi is seen doing a variety of Yoga exercises, including pranayam, on what appears to be the lawns of his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.



The Reuters survey said India was the most dangerous country for women in terms of sexual violence, human trafficking and cultural traditions that have a significant impact on women's lives, including child marriage and genital mutilation.

