PM Announces Names Of 4 Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts At ISRO Review

India is expanding its space in the global order and this can be seen in its space programme too, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he revealed the names of four astronauts part of the country's human space flight mission Gaganyaan.

The Prime Minister today gave astronaut wings to the four selected for the space flight during an event at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. The four astronaut-designates selected for the Gaganyaan mission are Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

The human space flight mission aims to launch a three-member crew into a Low Earth Orbit and bring them back after three days. The astronauts chosen for the mission have been trained in technical knowledge as well as physical witness to ensure they stay well during the mission.