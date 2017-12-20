PM Present In Lok Sabha, Pak Row Flares Up Again. Parliament Adjourned.

The curtailed winter session of parliament lost yet another day as the opposition Congress stalled Parliament again, pressing for an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his allegations that predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, had colluded with Pakistani officials to influence the Gujarat elections. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were both adjourned temporarily, with slogan-shouting members of the opposition refusing to relent.At the Lok Sabha, where the Prime Minister was present, the Congress members raised slogans as soon as the Question Hour started. With the members assembling in the Well of the House, shouting "Dr. sahab se maafi mango" (apologise to Dr Manmohan Singh) Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon.The government has made it clear that there will be no apology or explanation.In Rajya Sabha, chairman Venkaiah Naidu's repeated appeals for calm went unheeded. "This is not the way. Nobody is going to give apology. Nothing happened in the House. The statement was not made here," Mr Naidu was heard saying amid the uproar.The Prime Minister's accusation, made at a pre-election rally in Gujarat last week, has triggered a huge controversy. Dr Singh has made an unusually sharp rebuttal, accusing the Prime Minister of trying to win political brownie points and demanding that he apologise to the nation.That demand has been picked up by the Congress in parliament. No business has been conducted over the three days since the shortened Winter Session started. Yesterday, Mr Naidu said he had met senior leaders from both sides to try and address the problem. He said he also met Dr Singh. There was an agreement that a committee will be formed to find a solution.