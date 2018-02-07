PM Modi's Wife Jashodaben Has Narrow Escape As Her Car Hits Truck In Rajasthan

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 07, 2018 12:14 IST
695 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi's Wife Jashodaben Has Narrow Escape As Her Car Hits Truck In Rajasthan

PM Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben is okay, officials said. (File photo)

Rajasthan:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben had a narrow escape when an Innova car she was travelling in, rammed a truck near Chittor, Rajasthan.

"Jasodaben is okay. She's (in) comfort. She is getting primary health check-up done," said Suresh Khatik, the sub divisional magistrate of Chittorgarh.

The accident took place around 55 km from Chittorgarh on the Kota-Chittor highway.

Comments
Close [X]
There were 7 people in the car, believed to be her relatives. One of them, Basant Bhai, died on the spot. The driver, Jayendra, also sustained injuries, officials said.

The family was travelling from Atru in Baran to a place called Unjha Gujarat.

Trending

PM Modi's wifePM Modi's wife Jashodaben

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................