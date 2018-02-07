PM Modi's Wife Jashodaben Has Narrow Escape As Her Car Hits Truck In Rajasthan

695 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben is okay, officials said. (File photo) Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben had a narrow escape when an Innova car she was travelling in, rammed a truck near Chittor, Rajasthan.



"Jasodaben is okay. She's (in) comfort. She is getting primary health check-up done," said Suresh Khatik, the sub divisional magistrate of Chittorgarh.



The accident took place around 55 km from Chittorgarh on the Kota-Chittor highway.



There were 7 people in the car, believed to be her relatives. One of them, Basant Bhai, died on the spot. The driver, Jayendra, also sustained injuries, officials said.



The family was travelling from Atru in Baran to a place called Unjha Gujarat.



