PM's Tribute To Mulayam Singh Yadav: "Key Soldier During Emergency"

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died today following prolonged illness. He was 82.

Mr Yadav was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital since August. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-day state mourning and said the last rites of Mr Yadav will be performed with full state honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the veteran politician's death and said that he was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," he tweeted.

Mulayam Singh Yadav served people diligently, devoted his life towards popularising ideals of Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, PM Modi said in another tweet.

President Draupadi Murmu said the achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.

President Draupadi Murmu said the achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.

Home Minister Amit Shah termed his demise the "end of an era".

Home Minister Amit Shah termed his demise the "end of an era".



"Received the sad news of demise of former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. May almighty rest his soul at his feet and give strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"Received the sad news of demise of former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. May almighty rest his soul at his feet and give strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

"Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of former UP CM & @samajwadiparty founder #MulayamSinghYadav. The socialist leader will always be remembered for his contribution to uplift the downtrodden. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti," tweeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he played a prominent role in the Uttar Pradesh politics for many decades.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he played a prominent role in the Uttar Pradesh politics for many decades.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadab and his son Tejashwi Yadav also condoled Mr Yadav's death.

समाजवादी वटवृक्ष सपा संरक्षक आदरणीय मुलायम सिंह जी के निधन की खबर से मर्माहत हूँ। देश की राजनीति में एवं वंचितों को अग्रिम पंक्ति में लाने में उनका अतुलनीय योगदान रहा।उनकी यादें जुड़ी रहेगी।ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें।विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 10, 2022