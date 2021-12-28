PM's Kanpur Metro Ride After Launch Of New Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride of Kanpur metro after launching a new section of the Rs 11,000 crore metro project in the city today. The prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as he undertook the ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

This completed nine-km long section is from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

The entire length of the project in Kanpur is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM Modi will also inaugurate a 356-km long pipeline project during his visit to the city.

The Bina-Panki pipeline project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum. Extending from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over ₹ 1,500 crore.