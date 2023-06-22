PM Modi's Big 'Techade' Pitch For Entrepreneurs, Jill Biden By His Side

PM Modi said India and the US need a pipeline of talent to maintain a growth momentum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government's goal is to make this decade a "tech decade" as he shared his government's initiatives to empower young entrepreneurs.

The Prime Minister, who reached Washington from New York this evening, visited the National Science Foundation in Virginia with US First Lady Jill Biden.

"To encourage young entrepreneurs, we have started 'Start Up India' mission. Our goal is to make this decade a tech decade - Techade," PM Modi said.

He said India and the US need a pipeline of talent to maintain a growth momentum.

"On one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies. On the other hand, India has the world's biggest youth factory. That is why, I believe that the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth," he said.

The Prime Minister said that under Skill India campaign, over 50 million people have been skilled in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain and drone.

Jill Biden said PM Modi's visit brings together the world's oldest and largest democracies.

"But our relationship is not just about governments, we are celebrating the families, and the friendship between both countries. The US-India partnership is deep and expansive as we jointly tackle global challenges," said the First Lady.

PM Modi also hinted at starting an India-US teachers' exchange programme and organizing hackathons on different issues.

Jill Biden also emphasized on the need to invest in the younger generation.

"If we want our economies to be strong, we need to invest in young people who are our future. We need to ensure that they have the opportunities that they deserve," she added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Indian community after he reached Washington. In New York, he led a massive record-setting yoga session at the UN headquarters.

The Prime Minister is on his first State Visit to the US and is set to attend a State Dinner and a series of meetings with industry leaders.