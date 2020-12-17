'PM Very Worried': BS Yediyurappa On Violence At iPhone Factory

PM is "very much worried" about the violence, the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "very much worried" about the violence at the iPhone making factory of Wistron near Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said today.

Hundreds of workers vandalized Taiwan-based Apple supplier Wistron's facility in Kolar near Bengaluru over the weekend, looting iPhones and laptops and causing damage worth $7 million, according to the company.

"We have taken action. It is a very important foreign company and this should not have happened. The PM is also very much worried about this development," Mr Yediyurappa told reporters.

"We have instructed that such things will not be repeated. We will give full support to that company, without any problem let them continue production," he said.

The workers went on the rampage at the factory on Saturday, demanding unpaid wages and better working hours. Videos circulating online showed people armed with rods and sticks smashing equipment, breaking windows and setting cars on fire.

Apple is investigating the violence and whether Wistron adhered to its labor practices. The company has sent its staff and auditors to the site.

Wistron is one of Apple's top global suppliers. It has been making iPhones in India for nearly four years. Its operation is viewed as a success story for PM Modi's "Make in India" push to boost manufacturing in the country.

Over 130 people have been detained by the police.

Parties in Karnataka have pressed the state government to probe the violence, which they say will harm the state's investment-friendly image.

"It is unfortunate that Wistron manufacturing plant was violently attacked by agitating workers near Kolar. At a time when many companies are shifting base from China to India,

such attacks give a bad name for the State," BJP leader CT Ravi tweeted.

Besides iPhones for Apple, Wistron also manufactures IT products for Lenovo and Microsoft.