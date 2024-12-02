PM Modi To Watch 'Sabarmati Report' At Parliament Library Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report' on Monday at the Parliament Complex's Library in New Delhi.

The film, featuring actors Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, is based on the Godhra train burning incident that happened on February 27, 2002. The incident, which killed 59 people, triggered communal riots in Gujarat that claimed more than 1,000 lives, mostly Muslims. PM Modi was the Chief Minister of the state at the time.

Speaking after the release of the film last month, Prime Minister Modi had said that a fake narrative can persist only for a limited period before the facts come out.

Union Home minister Amit Shah too had said that truth cannot be "hidden in darkness forever", adding that the film "defies the ecosystem with unparalleled courage and exposes the truth behind the fateful episode to broad daylight".