PM Modi To Visit Somnath Temple In Election-Bound Gujarat Today

PM Modi is also the chairman of the Somnath trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in election-bound Gujarat this weekend, will visit the Somnath temple today. PM Modi is expected to participate in at least eight programmes across the state from Saurashtra to Surat.

After the temple visit, he is scheduled to address four rallies at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli, and Botad - all in the Saurashtra region.

Incidentally, in the last assembly elections, the BJP could not win a single seat in Saurashtra. The BJP won the state election, but couldn't breach this bastion that has traditionally voted for Congress.

Tomorrow, PM Modi will hold three rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch, and Navsari.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Navsari tomorrow, the same day PM Modi is expected to be there.

PM Modi is also expected to have a closed-door meeting with the state leaders.

