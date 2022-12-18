PM To Visit Poll-Bound Tripura, Meghalaya Today

PM Modi would go to Tripura after attending events in Meghalaya. (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore for northeast today.

The projects encompass a wide array of sectors including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism and hospitality among others.

PM Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the Northeastern Council and attend its meeting in Shillong. He will also launch 'Grih Pravesh' programme for over two lakh beneficiaries under 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' or PMAY - urban and rural - schemes in Agartala

The BJP is shifting its focus to poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya after Gujarat where elections were held recently.

Both Tripura and Meghalaya will go to polls in next two months and are being seen as crucial elections for the BJP.

In Meghalaya's capital Shillong, the Prime Minister would preside over the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC), a regional planning body for 8 north-eastern states, including Sikkim.

The Governors and Chief Ministers of all the eight north-eastern states are scheduled to attend the NEC programme.

From Meghalaya, the Prime Minister would go to Tripura, where he would address a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda ground in Agartala and inaugurate some projects and lay foundation stones for a few projects.

He will also interact with beneficiaries of different welfare schemes and an interact with MLAs and ministers.

He will also hold a meeting of the BJP Core committee for Tripura, BJP sources added.