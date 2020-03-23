Watch: PM's Mother Clangs Utensils On Janata Curfew, Gets Message From Him

PM Modi's mother clanged utensils on Janata Curfew on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised his mother Heeraben for conveying her support to the workers providing their service to the nation to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

"Mother... With the blessings of crores of mothers like you, countless people like doctors, nurses, medical staff, policemen, security personnel, scavengers and media workers fighting the coronavirus were greatly inspired. Got support to work further," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Heeraben clanged utensils at her residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus pandemic that has so far claimed seven lives in India.

The Prime Minister's mother, who lives in his home state Gujarat, joined the largest first-of-its-kind appreciation exercise along with all countrymen that included PM Modi himself, President Ram Nath Kovind, all Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, defence personnel, Bollywood actors and people from all fields.

#WATCH Gujarat: Mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben clangs utensil at her residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/ipaI1yOtoB — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

She took the initiative following the Prime Minister's Thursday call to people across India to beat utensils, clap or ring bells to show gratitude towards the hard work of those who have been at the forefront fighting the deadly coronavirus disease.

The Prime Minister had appealed to the people across the country to enforce 'Janata Curfew' between 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday in view of spread of coronavirus that has left 13,049 peope dead across the globe and over 3.7 lakh affected.

In his address, the Prime Minister had also called upon the people to clap or beat utensils for five minutes at 5 pm.on Sunday to thank people including sanitation employees, medical professionals, delivery boys, those deputed on trains, airports and transportation department and many more who are serving others in the time of coronavirus outbreak.